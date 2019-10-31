In an Oct. 30 press release, 3iQ announced that it had received a favorable ruling from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) in regard to its closed-end Bitcoin fund, which is expected to be …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC, CFTC Charge XBT Corp. With Selling Unregistered Swaps for Bitcoin - October 31, 2019
- Bitcoin fund available to retail investors by end of year - October 31, 2019
- Tracking Bitcoin Transactions, Explained - October 31, 2019