Bitcoin Fund Holdings Hit Four-Month Low

Bitcoin funds have been bleeding coins in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s unexpected hawkish tilt. Fund holdings peaked above 815,000 BTC in mid-May, having risen by over 300,000 BTC since October.
