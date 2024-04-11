Bitcoin (BTC) refused to give up $70,000 support into the April 11 Wall Street open as fresh United States macro data boosted the mood. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price can hit $1 million with surprise use case, says crypto VC - April 11, 2024
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is trading at $69,995.30 - April 11, 2024
- Bitcoin funding rates stay cool while BTC price coils beneath $71K - April 11, 2024