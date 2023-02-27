Cryptocurrency traders yet again pulled their money out from bitcoin (BTC-USD) funds last week, when a round of hotter-than-expected economic data spurred prospects of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin funds log outflows for third consecutive week – report - February 27, 2023
- Bitcoin price eyes $24K retest as US dollar dives into monthly close - February 27, 2023
- Core Scientific, Creditors Clash Over Shareholders’ Role as Bitcoin Rallies - February 27, 2023