Bitcoin futures are about to get another big boost

TD Ameritrade, the largest futures operation of any online brokerage, is going to allow bitcoin futures trading on its platform starting Monday. CME, a large futures trading operation, is preparing to launch bitcoin futures on Sunday. The moves come a week …
