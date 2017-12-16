Bitcoin’s growth has increased more than its monetary value, this year. The coin’s credibility as an investment has also increased. Bearing testament to this as Business Insider reported earlier this week, is the fact that major investment firms have …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Futures Are All The Thing - December 16, 2017
- Bitcoin jumps another 10 percent in 24 hours to pass $19,000 - December 16, 2017
- Bitcoin shrugs off bubble talk and surges past $19,000 - December 16, 2017