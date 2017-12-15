Bitcoin futures are coming to the CME this weekend. Here’s what to expect

The CME Group is set to launch its highly anticipated bitcoin futures trading on Sunday evening, one week after the Cboe’s own bitcoin futures debut. Investors should be aware of key differences between the two contracts. While both contracts are cash …
