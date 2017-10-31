Bitcoin Futures Are Finally Here!

CME announced the launch of Bitcoin Futures today (press release). Bitcoin responded by promptly rising to new highs. This fits well with my theory that ‘access’ will help drive the next wave higher in Bitcoin prices. I think ETFs or ETNs will have a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin tops $10,000 - October 31, 2017
- Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - October 31, 2017
- Vietnam’s Central Bank Announces Ban on Bitcoin Payments - October 31, 2017