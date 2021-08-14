T hose of us nerds who spend a good chunk of our lives making side bets on SEC approvals are in a pickle right now, because we just can’t get the odds right on a bitcoin ETF. Don’t get me wrong: I …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Futures ETF: Lucy & The Football? - August 14, 2021
- The lightning network is driving the current burst of mainstream adoption in bitcoin – here’s how it’s speeding up transaction times and cutting fees - August 14, 2021
- Bitcoin Surge Fuels $100,000 Price Predictions As Massive Ethereum, Cardano, BNB, XRP And Dogecoin Rally Pushes Crypto Over $2 Trillion - August 14, 2021