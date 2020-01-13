Beyond removing the commissions from trading Bitcoin futures, the Digitex project has become well known for its trading interface, the team adds. Users can stay in the zone and watch the price …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Futures Exchange Announces a 100-Day Trading Battle - January 13, 2020
- Crypto Derivatives Exchange FTX Launched Bitcoin Options Trading - January 13, 2020
- CME Takes Its Bitcoin Options Live, Competing With ICE’s Bakkt - January 13, 2020