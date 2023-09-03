The crypto market has lost its sparkle lately, with bitcoin futures trading volume drying up as the flagship cryptocurrency struggles to stay afloat. Bitcoin futures open interest, which measures …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood unlocks the magic of Bitcoin-AI synergy - September 3, 2023
- Bitcoin Futures Frenzy Fizzles Out As Price Plunges Below $26,000 - September 3, 2023
- Elon Musk Revealed To Be ‘Quietly’ Funding Crypto Rival To Bitcoin Amid Price Crash - September 3, 2023