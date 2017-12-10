Bitcoin futures launch sends bitcoin up $1,000

Traders in the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index options pit at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) fill orders March 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Bitcoin futures went live on Cboe Global Markets, the Chicago-exchange group, Sunday …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Futures Launch Sees Price Spike as CBOE Website Crashes - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin futures are now tradable on the CBOE - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin futures start trading on CBOE exchange - December 10, 2017