Bitcoin Futures Make Big Debut on Wall Street – Presented by: The Aol. On Network

Dec.11 — Bitcoin futures surged as much as 26 percent in their debut session on Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s exchange, triggering two temporary trading halts designed to calm the market. Bloomberg’s Julie Hyman reports on “Bloomberg Markets.”
