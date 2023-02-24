The CME accounts for a majority of activity in standard futures market tied to bitcoin, one observer said, while explaining a relatively higher premium in futures listed on the Chicago-based exchange.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Futures on CME Outpace Those on Binance to Trade at Widest Premium Since November 2021 - February 24, 2023
- Why Bitcoin has shot up 50% since New Year after falling to rock bottom In 2022 - February 24, 2023
- Bitcoin, Chainlink, And Dogetti–Top Token Investments In 2023 - February 24, 2023