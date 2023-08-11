Bitcoin ( BTC) traders are currently not pleased with the recent price trends, especially due to the inability of its price to surpass the $30,500 mark over the last four weeks. This frustration is compounded by the fact that several requests for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are either being delayed or pending review from regulators.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin futures open interest at 2023 high while BTC trading volume at yearly low — What gives? - August 11, 2023
- SEC delays decision on bitcoin ETF from Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest - August 11, 2023
- CPI rises in July, rising inflation and Fed policy make the case for bitcoin investment - August 11, 2023