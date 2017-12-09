Is bitcoin not volatile enough for you? Try trading bitcoin futures. This weekend’s launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures will let investors add bitcoin to their portfolios through the same electronic brokerages they use to trade stocks and options.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Futures Promise Wild Ride for Risk-Loving Traders - December 9, 2017
- Winklevoss twin predicts multitrillion-dollar value for bitcoin - December 9, 2017
- A bitcoin crash, a burst housing bubble — brace for these 30 risks, says giant bank - December 9, 2017