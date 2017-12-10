Bitcoin futures surge past $17,000 on launch day

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) – The front-month bitcoin futures contract on the Chicago-based CBOE Futures Exchange surged past $17,000 on Monday, the first day of trading. The January contract opened at $15,460 in New York on Sunday evening, before leaping to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin futures begin trading - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin jumps higher as futures trading begins on Cboe - December 10, 2017
- Tell us what you think: How will the launch of bitcoin futures trading affect the cryptocurrency? - December 10, 2017