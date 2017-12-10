Bitcoin futures trading begins on Cboe exchange in Chicago

Bitcoin has begun trading on a major exchange for the first time in what is being regarded as step towards legitimising the digital currency. The Cboe Futures Exchange in Chicago opened trading in Bitcoin futures at 23:00 GMT on Sunday. After opening at $ …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Bitcoin Futures Climb in First Day of Trade - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin makes modest debut on futures market - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin Continues To Be On The Rise – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - December 10, 2017