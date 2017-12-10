Bitcoin Futures Trading Opening Brings Crypto to Wall Street

Bitcoin just landed on Wall Street. Cboe Global Markets Inc. started letting traders buy and sell bitcoin futures Sunday evening. Though the exchange operator warned volume might be low — new futures typically take time to build a following — almost 600 …
