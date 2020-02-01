Bitcoin Gains Steam As It Looks Toward $10k

Bitcoin saw a price increase of nearly 30% in January – moving up $2,000 from $7,200. Global economic uncertainties can be looked at for the price lift and technicals are supporting more growth in BTC …
