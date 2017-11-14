Bitcoin gets blowback following SegWit2x delay

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence “Fintech Briefing” subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here. The price of Bitcoin saw large gains last week in anticipation of a major code update, known as SegWit2x, which was due to happen …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Bitcoin Cash’s Higher Inflation Rate Harmed Bitcoin - November 14, 2017
- REUTERS SUMMIT-Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it toward cryptocurrencies - November 14, 2017
- Bottom in Place? Bitcoin’s Price Needs to Consolidate - November 14, 2017