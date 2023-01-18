Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trimmed losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Justice Department charged Anatoly Legkodymov, founder of cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, with money laundering and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Up Nearly 30% This Year — Here’s What to Know About the Enormous Rally - January 18, 2023
- Bitcoin gives up earlier gains as DoJ arrests Bitzlato founder; mining stocks slide - January 18, 2023
- Heather Morgan, crypto rapper ‘Razzlekhan,’ lands NYC tech job while under house arrest for bitcoin heist - January 18, 2023