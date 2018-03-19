Bitcoin Gloom? Cheer Up People. Things Are Moving Forward!

Apparently the community sentiment towards cryptocurrencies is darkening, yet again, due to the recent price drops. The culprit behind these massive sell orders? You already know the answer, Mt. Gox creditor. Google trends quickly show how the community is …
