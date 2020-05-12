Bitcoin slid on Monday in volatile trading, after it went through a technical adjustment that reduced the rate at which new coins are created, but the outlook remained upbeat as the increase in supply …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin goes through third ‘halving’, falls vs U.S. dollar - May 12, 2020
- Bitcoin undergoes 3rd ‘halving’, trims losses vs U.S. dollar - May 12, 2020
- Post-Halving Report: Brazil Could be New ‘Demand Source’ for Bitcoin - May 12, 2020