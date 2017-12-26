Bitcoin Goes Up Again After Having Horrible Week

Bitcoin is back up after suffering its worst fallout since 2013. Last week the cryptocurrency went into free-fall, but it sustained that staggering drop in valuation, as investors that missed out in the early years started buying in at lower prices.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: Would you want to get paid in cryptocurrency? - December 26, 2017
- Bitcoin’s Real 2018 Bottleneck - December 26, 2017
- 3 Charts to Know: How Bitcoin’s Already Been Beaten – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - December 26, 2017