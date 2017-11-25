Bitcoin Gold or Comedy Gold? Bitcoin Diamond Launches With 4.2 Bln Coins

A fresh new Bitcoin fork successfully debuted Friday, but its 4.2 bln coins are already raising questions. Bitcoin Diamond (BCD), which launched at block 495866, aims to switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake after mining is completed – after just …
