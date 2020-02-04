Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD breakout meets acute selling pressure at $12

Bitcoin Gold turns bearish on testing the resistance at $12.00. The immediate support at the 100 SMA must hold to avoid declines that could touch $10.00. Bitcoin Gold is suffering the most under the …
