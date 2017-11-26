Bitcoin Guns For $10,000 as Cryptocurrency Mania Intensifies

Bitcoin is showing no signs of slowing down, blowing past $9,000 less than a week after topping $8,000 and now quickly closing in on five big figures. The price of the largest cryptocurrency by market value is soaring as it gains greater mainstream …
