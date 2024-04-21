The much-anticipated bitcoin halving event has come and gone, quietly marking a historic moment in the world of digital assets. On April 19, 2024, the block reward for bitcoin miners was reduced by half,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Halving 2024: Not With A Bang, But A Whimper - April 21, 2024
- Grayscale’s Planned Mini Bitcoin ETF Will Have a 0.15% Fee, the Lowest Among Spot Bitcoin ETFs - April 21, 2024
- Bitcoin Moves Higher After ‘Halving’ Concludes - April 21, 2024