The upcoming bitcoin halving set for April is likely to accelerate the $200 million in network fees that miners are collecting from freshly-minted digital collectibles on the bitcoin blockchain …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin halving can accelerate $200 million trend, per Grayscale - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC Reach $100,000? - February 13, 2024
- Investors Won Big In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Now Switch To IBIT For 90% Lower Fees - February 13, 2024