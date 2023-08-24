Bitcoin (BTC) is due to hit nearly $150,000 during its next four-year halving cycle, Pantera Capital believes. In its latest “Blockchain Letter,” released on Aug. 22, executives at the crypto asset …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Digging Through History: The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining Technology - August 24, 2023
- Bitcoin halving can take BTC price to $148K by July 2025 — Pantera Capital - August 24, 2023
- Arthur Hayes, Bitmex Founder Predicts Bitcoin Surge - August 24, 2023