Bitcoin Halving Coincides With Worst Economic Downturn Since The Great Depression
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-05-11
Halving day 2020 arrives amid “The Great Lockdown,” as the IMF calls the coronavirus response, warning it could lead to the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
