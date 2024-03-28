Analysts, led by Michael Graham, at Canaccord Genuity, suggested that the upcoming halving in April could further boost the ETF tailwinds for Bitcoin. The halving, which occurs every four years, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Halving Expected To Enhance ETF Opportunities In Cryptocurrency Sector: Report - March 28, 2024
- Nvidia, Bitcoin Or Cocoa — Which Is The Better Investment? - March 28, 2024
- ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Hits $200M Daily Inflows for First Time - March 28, 2024