About 6,000 older Bitcoin mining machines in the US will soon be idled and sent to a warehouse in Colorado Springs where they’ll be refreshed and resold to buyers overseas looking to profit from …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ‘Halving’ Spurs Exodus of Old US Mining Computers Abroad - March 23, 2024
- Should You Buy Bitcoin While It’s $67,000? - March 23, 2024
- Akron police looking for Bitcoin scam suspect who swindled elderly person out of thousands - March 23, 2024