Bitcoin prices saw considerable volatility over the last week, falling from levels of almost $53,000 on Monday, September 6, to levels of under $45,000 currently, marking a decline of almost 15%. In …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Has Another Volatile Week. Are These Crypto Stocks Better? - September 14, 2021
- Cathie Wood praises Elon Musk, calls SEC boss Gary Gensler hardcore, and says bitcoin will hit $500,000 in a new interview. Here are the 13 best quotes. - September 14, 2021
- Remittances to El Salvador are cheaper without using bitcoin - September 14, 2021