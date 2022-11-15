Amid the carnage, some traders are upping their bets on Bitcoin. Bitcoin the largest crypto, is plumbing two year lows and changing hands around $16,900 on Tuesday—down some 20% in just over a week, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Has Been Battered. But a Lot of Traders Are Risking It to Buy the Dip. - November 15, 2022
- Bitcoin Flirts With $17K as New Report Hints Inflation May Be Easing - November 15, 2022
- Vast Majority of People Who Invest in Bitcoin Inevitably Lose Money, Study Shows - November 15, 2022