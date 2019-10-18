Bitcoin and other early cryptocurrencies have failed as an “attractive means of payment or store of value,” says a new report from the G7 and Bank of International Settlements (BIS). However, the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Has Failed But Global Stablecoins a Threat, Say BIS and G7 - October 18, 2019
- Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bracing for more bumps after re-entering the $8,000’s – Confluence Detector - October 18, 2019
- What to Make of the SEC’s Latest Bitcoin ETF Rejection - October 18, 2019