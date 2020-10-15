Bessemer Ventures has said it “strongly” believes bitcoin will become “a globally accepted asset class”—and predicts “institutional demand” for bitcoin “has hit an inflection …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Has Hit An ‘Inflection Point,’ Predicts Major Twilio, Pinterest, LinkedIn, And Twitch Investor, Bessemer Ventures - October 14, 2020
- Surging Bitcoin futures volume highlights increasing institutional interest - October 14, 2020
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Agrees to Deal That Cuts Electricity Costs by 38% With US Power Company - October 14, 2020