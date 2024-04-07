SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) has more upside potential from current levels driven by solid demand and dwindling supply.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ‘halving’ event: What is it and how will it affect the price? - April 7, 2024
- Bitcoin Has More Room To Run As Wall Street ‘Selling Machine’ Generating Huge Demand for BTC: Anthony Scaramucci - April 7, 2024
- Bitcoin halving will have to battle with ‘weak time of year’ — Coinbase - April 7, 2024