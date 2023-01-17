Bitcoin has held firm at over $21,000 for the last two days, well above its Nov. 2 price of $20,283. The cryptocurrency fell by 22% in less than a day, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, as investors …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miners Power Up Rigs Again as Market Stages a Rebound - January 17, 2023
- Bitcoin has now recovered all its losses since FTX collapsed - January 17, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Reaches $21,000, Shorts Demolished In Biggest Squeeze Since 2021 - January 17, 2023