Bitcoin has risen 28% as result of renewed interest in the digital currency after the U.S. approved the first bitcoin spot ETFs. A technical event cal …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin has passed $57,000 to hit a 2-year high — and its not done yet - February 27, 2024
- ‘Impulse’ driving $57,000 bitcoin price revealed by JPMorgan - February 27, 2024
- Texas Bitcoin miner sues feds over energy survey: ‘We don’t want politics infecting data’ - February 27, 2024