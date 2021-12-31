Bitcoin has plunged 32% from its all-time high this year. But investors can take advantage of a tax loophole while they wait for the cryptocurrency’s comeback.

Unlike securities, the wash sale rules don’t apply to crypto. This means investors could sell at a loss, offset capital gains, and remain in the game.
