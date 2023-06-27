Bitcoin has shot up on the news that Blackrock filed for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. But the outsized moves may have more to do with thin liquidity, CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal reports.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin has rallied 12% in June — here’s why - June 27, 2023
- The first leveraged bitcoin futures ETF is hitting the market as crypto gains new momentum - June 27, 2023
- Bitcoin Cash Sees Largest Bets in 2 Years as BCH Doubles in a Week - June 27, 2023