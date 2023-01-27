To the delight of investors across the cryptosphere, the price of bitcoin (BTC) has rallied over 53% since its low of US$15,476 (£12,519) in November. Now trading around US$23,000, there’s much talk …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin has shot up 50% since the new year, but here’s why new lows are probably still ahead - January 27, 2023
- Bitcoin Mining Hardware Market to Reach $1.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research - January 27, 2023
- Bitcoin Miner Gryphon to Go Public Via All-Stock Merger With Cannabis Firm Akerna - January 27, 2023