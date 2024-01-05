Even with a regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges in the past year, the price of bitcoin rose steadily through most of 2023, and now sits at around $43,610 — a nearly $18,000 increase in value since September.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin has surged 67% in value since September—here’s why - January 5, 2024
- Larry Fink’s Evolving View on Bitcoin Demonstrates Power of Crypto - January 5, 2024
- Bitcoin dips 1.5% ahead of next week’s expected decision on spot ETF: CNBC Crypto World - January 5, 2024