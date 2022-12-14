Bitcoin has shown surprising signs of strength since the fall of FTX, but a drop to $10,000 will take more time as investors evaluate their holdings, Tchir said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin has surprisingly held up since the FTX collapse, but the fall to $10,000 will take more time, strategist says - December 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 14: BTC/USD Climbs Above $18K; Ready for Higher Levels? - December 14, 2022
- As Bitcoin, Stock Investors Cheer US Inflation Slowdown, One Macro Expert Calls for Caution - December 14, 2022