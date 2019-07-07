The Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate reached a new all-time high today, according to data from monitoring resource Blockchain.com on July 7. The previous record was broken in the second half of June, when …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New All-Time-High - July 7, 2019
- Bitcoin Below $11,400 as Top Cryptos Trade Sideways - July 7, 2019
- New ECB Boss Christine Lagarde Made A Serious Bitcoin Warning - July 7, 2019