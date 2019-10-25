Computing resources dedicated to Bitcoin transaction validation is bigger than ever, underscoring miners’ overall bullish sentiment despite the price falling. This is the largest reading ever and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Record Highs Show Miners Are Long-Term Bullish - October 25, 2019
- Major Korean Banks Back Bitcoin Startup Coinplug’s $6.4 Million Round - October 25, 2019
- Bitcoin price crash: What the experts are saying - October 24, 2019