Data from statistics and wallet provider Blockchain published on Sept. 8 shows that as of that date, Bitcoin’s hash rate has topped 94 quintillion hashes per second. Bitcoin network hash rate.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hash Rate to Hit a Milestone 100 Quintillion for the First Time - September 9, 2019
- Paying your bills in bitcoin? Watch out for these tax issues - September 9, 2019
- How Bitcoin Has Become a Classic Hedge for U.S.–China Trade War - September 9, 2019