Bitcoin hashrate and difficulty may fall during the North American summer months as miners curtail some of their operations. Lower competition may provide some reprieve to miners who are already facing a profit squeeze due to the halving event, which …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hashrate May Finally Slow as Miners Face Scorching Summer Heatwaves - June 18, 2024
- Bitcoin miner CleanSpark buys five Georgia data centers - June 18, 2024
- Investors should be excited about bitcoin prices hovering near $65,000 - June 18, 2024